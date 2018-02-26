FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 2:45 PM / a day ago

Bank Muscat selects banks for dollar bond -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank Muscat, Oman’s largest lender, has picked banks including HSBC, Bank ABC and First Abu Dhabi Bank to arrange a dollar-denominated bond issue, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The bank last year raised a $525 million syndicated loan, which was coordinated by Bank ABC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the lender recently merged to create First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Bank Muscat, Bahrain-based Bank ABC and United Arab Emirates-based FAB were not immediately available to comment. HSBC declined to comment.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold, editing by David Evans

