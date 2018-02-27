FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank earnings beat market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on domestic, international performance)

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported first-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance at its domestic and international businesses.

Canada’s third biggest lender reported earnings per share of C$1.86 for the quarter, up from C$1.57 a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.68 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

The bank reported net income of C$1.1 billion ($867 million), up 12 percent from a year ago, benefiting from an improved profit margin and a decline in funds set aside to cover bad loans.

Net income at the bank’s international business increased by 16 percent to C$667 million.

The bank has focused its international growth strategy on the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trading bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia, where it saw loan growth of 10 percent or above during the period.

$1 = 1.2684 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
