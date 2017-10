Oct 26 (Reuters) - More than a year after Britons voted to leave the European Union, Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said he still sees no potential upside from the decision.

“There’s no upside here,” Moynihan said in an interview with CNBC Thursday. “It’s just -- how can we avoid the downside.” (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)