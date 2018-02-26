FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:05 PM / a day ago

BofA to open 500 new branches in 4 years

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp on Monday said it plans to open more than 500 new branches across the United States over the next four years, as the bank continues to invest in physical and digital enhancements.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender said the latest push includes a move into three Ohio cities - Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

The growth in the state follows recent expansions in Denver, Minneapolis and Indianapolis and a plan to do similarly in Pittsburgh, the bank said.

Apart from the new branches, more than 1,500 existing locations would be redesigned with new technology, furnishings and layouts, Bank of America said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

