Britain's financial watchdog fines Merrill Lynch 34.5 mln pounds
October 23, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's financial watchdog fines Merrill Lynch 34.5 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said it had fined Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch 34.5 million pounds ($45.5 million) for failing to report 68.5 million exchange traded derivative transactions between February 2014 and 2016.

“This is the first enforcement action against a firm for failing to report details of trading in exchange traded derivatives, under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation and reflects the importance the FCA puts on this type of reporting,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7588 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

