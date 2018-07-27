FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd on Friday reported a more than two-fold rise in quarterly profit, as India’s third-largest state-run lender saw provisions for bad loans fall.

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai, India, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The company’s net profit jumped to 5.28 billion rupees ($76.92 million) in the first-quarter ended June 30 from 2.03 billion rupees a year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 747.2 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for bad loans fell 18.4 percent to 17.60 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.6400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Vyas Mohan

