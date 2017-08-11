FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 11, 2017 / 11:02 AM / in 2 months

Bank of Baroda first-quarter profit slumps 52 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - Indian state-run Bank of Baroda Ltd reported a 52 percent plunge in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The fifth-largest bank in the country by assets reported a net profit of 2.03 billion rupees ($31.65 million), for the three-month period ended June 30, compared with 4.24 billion rupees a year ago. (bit.ly/2vtmE9a)

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.40 percent by end of June, from 10.46 percent at the end of March, and 11.15 percent at June-end last year.

($1 = 64.1475 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.