BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank of China President Chen Siqing will be named as the bank's chairman and its party boss, replacing Tian Guoli, the bank said on Tuesday.

Chen will step down from the post of the president, Bank of China said on its website.

Tian will head the country's second biggest bank, China Construction Bank (CCB) , Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)