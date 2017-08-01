UPDATE 1-Bank of China president Chen Siqing to be named as chairman, party boss

(Adds background)

BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bank of China President Chen Siqing will be named as its chairman and party boss, replacing Tian Guoli, the bank said on Tuesday.

The re-shuffle comes after a once-in-five-years huddle of financial regulators, and a pledge contain financial risks signalling a shift away from high growth targets.

Chen will step down from the post of the bank's president, the country's fourth-largest lender said on its website.

Tian will head the country's second-biggest bank, China Construction Bank , Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources.

Five of China's largest listed state-owned banks will post their half-year earnings this month.