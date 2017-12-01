FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish banking regulator approves Bank of China licence - Anadolu
December 1, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 days ago

Turkish banking regulator approves Bank of China licence - Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking regulator approved a banking licence for a Turkish branch of the Bank of China, the regulator’s head was cited as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency on Friday.

The Bank of China Turkey AS will be able to start operations as of Saturday, BDDK Chairman Mehmet Ali Akben was quoted as saying by Anadolu, after the BDDK granted the bank permission to open a deposit bank in January. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

