FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 31, 2018 / 8:26 AM / in 35 minutes

Bank of India June-quarter profit rises 8.4 percent on tax write-back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of India Ltd said on Tuesday quarterly profit rose 8.4 percent as the state-run bank recomputed tax provisions made a year earlier.

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi in this November 25, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Net profit was 951.1 million rupees ($13.86 million) for the three months ended June, compared with 877.1 million rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, were looking for a loss of 12.60 billion rupees, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 16.66 percent at end-June, from 16.58 percent in the previous quarter, and 13.05 percent a year ago.

Bad loans held by India’s banks rose to 10.36 trillion rupees at the end of March, the government said last week, with state-backed lenders accounting for more than 86 percent of the total non-performing loans.

($1 = 68.6325 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.