WARSAW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled year-on-year to 1.05 billion zlotys ($310.51 million) thanks to a one-off gain.

The state-run bank’s net profit in the fourth quarter came in slightly above forecasts by analysts, who expected the bank to report a bottomline of 985 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.3815 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)