October 12, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Graphic - U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes

Diptendu Lahiri

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. banking industry is enjoying the benefits of a growing economy and lower taxes, if the double-digit profit growth posted by three major lenders on Friday is any indication.

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, said its third-quarter profit jumped nearly 25 percent, with each of its four business units generating higher revenues.

Citigroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in profit, driven mostly by lower taxes and cost savings.

Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest in the sector, reported a 32 percent surge in profit following strong demand for auto, small business and personal loans, as well as cost cutting.

Following is a snapshot of bank earnings so far:

Graphic - U.S. big banks third quarter trading revenue interactive: tmsnrt.rs/2LfIl3N

Graphic - U.S. big banks third quarter loans interactive: tmsnrt.rs/2OnGJug

Graphic - U.S. banks Q3 Investment banking revenue interactive: tmsnrt.rs/2Oqggww

Graphic - U.S. big banks third quarter earnings per share interactive: tmsnrt.rs/2NOEYm8

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
