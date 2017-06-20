FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia, BMN to agree on merger share swap within days, weeks - econ min
June 20, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

Bankia, BMN to agree on merger share swap within days, weeks - econ min

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Share swap details for the merger of state-held banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum (BMN) should be agreed in the next few days or weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

Earlier, de Guindos said the merger should be completed in a few weeks.

Bankia's chief executive Jose Sevilla said in March it expected the merger with BMN to be complete in last quarter of 2017 once approved by its board and ratified by shareholders. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

