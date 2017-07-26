FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 15 days ago

Spain's Bankia posts 14 pct fall in Q2 net profit

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Wednesday a 14.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as lending income remained pressured by low interest rates, though it beat analysts' forecasts.

Net profit for the second quarter came in at 210 million euros compared to a 188 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll. Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 491 million euros, down 10 percent from a year ago.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer

