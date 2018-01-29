Spain's Bankia posts a Q4 loss of 235 mln euros after BMN integration

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia booked a loss of 235 million euros ($292 million) in fourth-quarter after being hit by 312 million euros in restructuring costs after the integration of smaller lender BMN.

Not including those restructuring costs, net profit in the quarter was up 5.5 percent to 77 million euros compared to a 72 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Including BMN, net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 501 million euros in the quarter, down 3.1 percent from a year ago.