FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 29, 2018 / 7:10 AM / a day ago

Spain's Bankia posts a Q4 loss of 235 mln euros after BMN integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia booked a loss of 235 million euros ($292 million) in fourth-quarter after being hit by 312 million euros in restructuring costs after the integration of smaller lender BMN.

Not including those restructuring costs, net profit in the quarter was up 5.5 percent to 77 million euros compared to a 72 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Including BMN, net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 501 million euros in the quarter, down 3.1 percent from a year ago.

$1 = 0.8058 euros Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.