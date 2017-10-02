UPDATE 1-MOVES-Katy Knox replacing Keith Banks as U.S. Trust president

(Updates to include Banks’ new title as vice chairman of global wealth & investment management)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bank of America said on Sunday that it had named Katy Knox president of its private bank, U.S. Trust, replacing Keith Banks. Banks, who had led U.S. Trust since 2009, was named vice chairman of global wealth & investment management, and will report to Terry Laughlin, head of Bank of America’s GWIM business, the company said.

Banks will also continue as head of the chief investment office and investment solutions groups, a job he started in November 2016. Knox has led business banking at Bank of America since 2014. Banks and Knox will work together on the leadership transition through the end of the year. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)