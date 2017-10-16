FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB 'confident' new global bank rules will be agreed this year
#Economic News
October 16, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 5 days ago

ECB 'confident' new global bank rules will be agreed this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A top European Central Bank supervisor said on Monday she was confident that new global banking rules will be agreed by the end of the year after yet another delay at the weekend in their decade-long preparation.

Sabine Lautenschlaeger, executive board member of the European Central bank (ECB), looks on during the Bundesbank Banking Congress "Symposium on Financial Stability and the Role of Central Banks" in Frankfurt, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“I hope that the latest package of global banking standards – Basel III – will be completed this year,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the ECB’s board member in charge of bank supervision said in Washington.

“And I am still confident that this will be the case.”

Lautenschlaeger expressed worry, however, that “some financial centres might not implement significant parts of the agreed framework”.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

