One dead in suburban train accident outside Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - One person died and 16 were injured on Friday in a suburban train accident outside Barcelona, Catalan officials said. One of the injured passengers was in serious condition.

Two trains from different lines of the Rodalies commuter rail system collided head-on, Antonio Carmona, spokesman for railway operator Renfe, told Catalan network TV3, adding that the cause had not been yet determined.

The accident occurred between the cities of Sant Vicenc de Castellet and Manresa, prompting the rail service to be interrupted.