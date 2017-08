JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - South African lender Barclays Africa on Wednesday said it will challenge findings in an anti-graft watchdog report that it unduly benefited from an apartheid-era bailout.

"This is due to numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies which form the basis of the Public Protector's findings, and what we submit are the irrational and unreasonable legal conclusions in the report," the bank said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)