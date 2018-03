JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Barclays Africa said on Thursday the lender aims to enter Nigeria as a new market as it seeks to raise its share of the African banking market to 12 percent from 6 percent over the medium term.

Maria Ramos made the remarks during a presentation after South Africa’s No.2 lender by market value reported a 4 percent rise in annual profit thanks to a substantial decline in impairments. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)