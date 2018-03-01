Barclays Africa reports higher annual profit, aided by fall in impairments

March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group, South Africa’s No.2 lender by market value, reported a 4 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, thanks to a substantial decline in impairments.

Normalised diluted headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that strips out one-off items, came in at 1,837.7 cents in the year ended December compared with 1,769.4 a year earlier.

Credit impairments fell 20 percent to 7.0 billion rand, Barclays Africa said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)