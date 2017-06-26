FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Bank Ireland appoints Kevin Wall as new CEO
June 26, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

Barclays Bank Ireland appoints Kevin Wall as new CEO

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed Kevin Wall as the new chief executive of its bank in Ireland, the British lender said on Monday.

Wall, who will replace Sasha Wiggins, most recently served as chairman of corporate banking and vice chairman, investment banking and will be based in Dublin. He will take up his position with immediate effect, Barclays said.

Wiggins will take up a new role within Barclays as head of East and South East in UK Corporate Banking next month, the bank said. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Lawrence White)

