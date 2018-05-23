FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays has no plans for tie-up with rival banks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays Plc is not exploring a potential merger with other banks, two sources close to the lender told Reuters, dismissing a media report that said Barclays was considering a possible deal with rivals, including Standard Chartered.

FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Barclays' top executives were exploring a deal with another banks and chairman John McFarlane was keen on the idea of a possible combination with StanChart. on.ft.com/2IWuFwR

Barclays and Standard Chartered declined to comment on the FT report.

Reporting by Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise, writing by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Silvia Aloisi

