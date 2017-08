Aug 11 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc on Friday named Stephen Dainton as global head of equities.

Dainton was most recently co-head of global markets at Credit Suisse for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Dainton has over 25 years of experience in the global equities markets across trading, sales, risk, structuring, capital markets and research, Barclays said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)