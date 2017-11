Nov 27 (Reuters) - Cloud computing and data security company Barracuda Networks Inc said on Monday it would be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash deal worth $1.6 billion.

The offer of $27.55 per share represents a premium of 16.3 percent to Barracuda stock’s Friday close. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)