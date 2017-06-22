Britain's Barratt Developments appoints White as CFO

June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest builder, Barratt Developments, on Thursday appointed Jessica White as chief financial officer with immediate effect, five months after the former CFO left by mutual agreement.

White joined Barratt 12 years ago and was appointed to the role of head of financial accounting in 2007. She was promoted to group financial controller in 2010, Barratt said.

"Jessica has more than a decade of experience in the housebuilding industry, and has been integral to Barratt's financial and operational progress," Chairman John Allan said in a statement.

"We... believe she has the skills, experience and track record to help drive the future success of the company."

Rising house prices, cheap mortgages and government schemes designed to help younger people enter the housing market have helped Barratt and most of its peers book bumper profits over the last few years.

Barratt said last month that it expected its 2016/17 pretax profit to reach the top end of market expectations despite building barely more homes than in the previous financial year.

The firm said White, a qualified chartered accountant, would also join its board as an executive director. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)