UK builder Barratt's sales rate flat in last six months of 2017
January 11, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

UK builder Barratt's sales rate flat in last six months of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt said its sales rate remained flat in the last six months of 2017 compared to the same period a year earlier.

It stood at 0.68 net private reservations per outlet per week in the six months to the end of December.

The builder said its total completions had risen 2 percent to 7,324 homes in the period and the average selling price of its houses had increased 6.5 percent to 281,000 pounds ($379,100). ($1 = 0.7412 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

