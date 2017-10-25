FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick Gold reports net loss, Tanzania export ban hurts
October 25, 2017 / 9:16 PM / in 17 hours

Barrick Gold reports net loss, Tanzania export ban hurts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner by production, reported a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, reflecting lower production and a weaker gold price as well as the impact of an export ban on its Tanzanian unit.

The Toronto-based miner, which also produces some copper, reported a net loss of $11 million, or 1 cent a share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with net earnings of $175 million, or 15 cents a share in the same three-month period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Grant McCool)

