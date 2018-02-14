FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

Barry Callebaut to produce high-flavanol chocolate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it will produce chocolate containing high levels of cocoa flavanols in the United States with its partner FlavaNaturals.

The announcement follows three years of collaboration between Barry Callebaut and FlavaNaturals on the development of a dark chocolate bars called FlavaBars that contain five times the cocoa flavanols of a typical dark chocolate bar, Barry Callebaut said in a statement on Wednesday.

Studies have shown that chocolate with a high content of cocoa flavanols can improve the performance of the brain, according to information available on Barry Callebaut’s website.

