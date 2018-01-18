FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2018 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

Nestle to launch ruby chocolate KitKat in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nestle will launch a ruby chocolate version of its Kitkat brand in Japan and South Korea this month, becoming the first consumer brand to market the new variety developed by Barry Callebaut.

“‘KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby’ will be available from Friday, January 19, in time for Valentine’s Day,” Barry Callebaut said in a statement, adding the product would also be available online.

Barry Callebaut unveiled the ruby variety in September, creating a fourth kind of chocolate in addition to dark, milk and white.

It said ruby chocolate used in Kitkat “has a fresh berry-fruity taste and characteristic colour”. Ruby chocolate is made from the ruby cocoa bean. No berries, berry flavour or colour are added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.