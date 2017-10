LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - National banking regulators will get more leeway in applying a new rule aimed at ensuring that lenders hold enough long-term funding, the global Basel Committee said on Friday.

The new rule is known as the net stable funding ratio, or NSFR, and the discretion is aimed at gaining national regulator support to ensure the regulation stays on track to come into effect next January. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)