October 13, 2017

No Basel bank capital deal this weekend - central bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators won’t agree a deal this weekend to complete rules aimed at ensuring banks hold enough capital in a crisis, three senior central bank officials said on Friday.

The Basel Committee wants to complete its “Basel III” accord, a set of rules it began writing in the aftermath of the global financial crisis that began a decade ago.

“No deal is coming here,” one of the central bankers said on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

France is refusing to back a compromise on the new rules unless other conditions are met, the central bankers said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
