BASF dichlorobenzene error halts deliveries of TDI foam product
October 11, 2017 / 5:59 PM / in 6 days

BASF dichlorobenzene error halts deliveries of TDI foam product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF said on Wednesday it had halted deliveries of TDI, which is used in the production of foam materials, after detecting excessive levels of dichlorobenzene.

BASF said it had informed about 50 customers and will recall about two thirds of the 7,500 tons of TDI affected by excessive dichlorobenzene (DCB) levels which have not been processed yet.

TDI is needed to produce foam materials used in cushions and mattresses. Dichlorobenzene is widely used in everyday items but can be potentially hazardous to people and the environment.

A technical error in production of TDI between Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 at its base in Ludwigshafen caused the excessive DCB levels, BASF said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Alexander Smith)

