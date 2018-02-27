FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
February 27, 2018 / 6:06 AM / a day ago

BASF predicts profit gain on specialty chems rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker BASF said it was aiming for a gain of up to 10 percent in group operating profit this year, as an earnings rebound from specialty chemicals offsets declines at its basic petrochemicals unit.

At its basic chemicals unit, operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) adjusted for one-off items, would likely drop by 11 percent or more in 2018, after a surge of 67 percent in the fourth quarter, the group said on Tuesday.

Supply bottlenecks and strong demand across the petrochemicals industry have flung BASF’s commodities business into a surprise upward cycle last year.

But BASF and its rivals are busy ramping up output capacity, which will likely bring down margins.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.