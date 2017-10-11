FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in IPO in Vienna​
October 11, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 6 days ago

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in IPO in Vienna​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - BAWAG, the Austrian bank majority-owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in its initial public offering on the Vienna bourse, the IPO prospectus showed on Wednesday.

The prospectus said up to 40.25 million shares would be offered at a price of 47 euros to 52 euros ($55.60 to $61.51) each. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsi Knolle in Vienna, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

