Feb 1 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc reported quarterly loss versus year-ago profit as the hospital products maker took a charge of $354 million due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Baxter posted net loss of $71 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31, compared with a profit of $243 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.77 billion from $2.65 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)