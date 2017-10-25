FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer's Brazil unit receives approval for FOX Xpro fungicide
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Bayer's Brazil unit receives approval for FOX Xpro fungicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Bayer AG has received regulatory approval to sell its Fox Xpro fungicide in the country, executives said on Wednesday, adding the decision could boost its agro-chemical business in one of the world’s largest grains producing nations.

The new product may be applied on cotton, barley, sunflower, corn and wheat, but soybeans are the main focus, particularly due to Asian soy rust disease. Brazilian agricultural research agency Embrapa estimates costs to control the disease with fungicides, combined with losses stemming from it, reaching an estimated $2 billion in a crop year. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.