FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 29, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 19 days ago

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced its holding in Covestro to just under 25 percent by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The move means Bayer has ceded control of Covestro, which it spun off two years ago, and will see it needing to revise its group outlook to take into account it is now classed as a discontinued operation.

Bayer is due to report third quarter results on Oct 26. ($1 = 0.8493 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.