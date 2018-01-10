FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer to sell about $1.8 billion worth of Covestro shares
January 10, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Bayer to sell about $1.8 billion worth of Covestro shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides group Bayer on Wednesday said it was further reducing its stake in chemicals group Covestro, aiming to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint bookrunners for the placement. Bayer, which in September sold a 6.9 percent stake in Covestro for 1 billion euros, has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period.

Currently, Bayer’s direct stake in Covestro stands at 24.6 percent, while the Bayer Pension Trust holds a further 8.9 percent stake. ($1 = 0.8358 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

