June 3, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bayer set to close Monsanto takeover on Thursday - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer’s planned $62.5 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto is set to close on Thursday, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntags Zeitung reported.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas, Venezuela March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

A Bayer spokesman declined to comment on the Sunday newspaper report.

Bayer last week won U.S. approval for the Monsanto takeover after months of delays in a drawn-out review, clearing a major hurdle for a deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker.

Bayer has said it would very soon close the transaction, which it needs to do because after June 14, Monsanto could withdraw from the takeover agreement and seek a higher price.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Dale Hudson

