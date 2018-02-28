FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 7:43 AM / a day ago

Bayer fourth-quarter profit edges lower as crop chems, consumer care weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer’s adjusted core earnings slipped 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, as it tries to overcome weak demand for crop protection products in Brazil and a drop in sales of consumer care products.

Bayer’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 1.78 billion euros ($2.18 billion) for the quarter, slightly lower than the average forecast by analysts of 1.8 billion euros.

It said 2018 adjusted EBITDA would be at the prior-year level, held back by a burden of about 300 million euros from a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

($1 = 0.8177 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
