Brazil's BB Seguridade sees private pension products leading growth

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance arm of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, expects a pickup in the country’s economic activity to compensate for falling interest rates and keep up profitability, Chief Financial Officer Werner Suffert told Reuters on Monday.

The company expects the sale of private pension investment products to lead revenue growth over the next quarters, in addition to some growth in agribusiness-related insurance sales. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)