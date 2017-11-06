FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BB Seguridade sees private pension products leading growth
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Why Saudi Arabia's economy is vulnerable
Editor's Picks
Why Saudi Arabia's economy is vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazil's BB Seguridade sees private pension products leading growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance arm of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, expects a pickup in the country’s economic activity to compensate for falling interest rates and keep up profitability, Chief Financial Officer Werner Suffert told Reuters on Monday.

The company expects the sale of private pension investment products to lead revenue growth over the next quarters, in addition to some growth in agribusiness-related insurance sales. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.