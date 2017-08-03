FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's BCE profit drops as expenses rise; maintains outlook
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 2 months ago

Canada's BCE profit drops as expenses rise; maintains outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest telecom company, BCE Inc, posted a 2.1 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday as expenses climbed, but stuck to its full-year forecast as the acquisition of regional operator Manitoba Telecom Services boosted revenue.

The company, popularly known as Bell, said net income attributable to its shareholders fell to C$762 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$778 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal-based BCE’s operating revenue rose 6.7 percent to C$5.70 billion. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.