Canadian BCE's profit rises as it adds more wireless subscribers

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly net income on Thursday, as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$770 million ($600 million) in the third quarter from C$752 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it earned 86 Canadian cents per share compared with 87 Canadian cents a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$5.68 billion. ($1 = 1.2844 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)