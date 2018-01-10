FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Santander Brasil, NDB announce infrastructure partnership
Sections
Featured
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Banco Santander Brasil, NDB announce infrastructure partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA and the New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral lender serving the so-called BRIC countries, have launched a partnership to invest in Brazilian infrastructure, Santander Brasil capital markets director Rafael Noya said on Wednesday.

The partnership will focus on renewable energy, urban mobility, highways, and railways, he said. The NDB was created in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It already has almost $300 million of projects in Brazil, NDB Director-General Sergio Suchodolski said via video-conference. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.