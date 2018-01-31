Brazil's Santander sees no deterioration of loan book quality

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA’s Chief Financial Officer Angel Santodomingo Martell told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday that despite the fast pace of credit growth, the bank sees no deterioration of the quality of its loan portfolio.

Santander Brasil’s loan book grew more than 6 percent in 2017. In the same conference call, Sergio Rial, chief executive of the bank in the country, said that it plans to continue growing its loan book. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)