FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German consumer goods maker Beiersdorf raised its sales guidance for the year on Thursday, citing robust demand for its Nivea lotions and La Prairie face creams.

The Hamburg-based group now expects sales to grow by 4 to 5 percent this year, up from a forecast of 3 to 4 percent. It reiterated its guidance for a slight rise in its operating profit (EBIT) margin. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)