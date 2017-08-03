Beiersdorf evaluating cost from cyber attack, not material to 2017 profit

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German consumer goods company Beiersdorf is still evaluating the costs of the cyber attack that crippled Ukrainian business in June, but does not expect a material impact on its 2017 profits, executives said on Thursday.

"There will be a cost associated with this. We are still evaluating that," Chief Financial Officer Jesper Andersen told analysts. "We are confident the cost will not have a material impact on EBIT for the full year," he added.

Earlier, Beiersdorf said the attack resulted in around 35 million euros ($41.5 million) of sales being shifted from the second quarter into the third quarter.