UPDATE 1-Nivea maker Beiersdorf's 2017 organic growth beats own guidance

* 5.7 pct sales rise faster than 4-5 pct expected by company

* Cites strength in consumer and adhesive units

* “Cautiously optimistic” for 2018, CEO says (Adds details)

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea and other skin care products, posted a 5.7 percent rise in organic group sales in 2017, faster than the 4 to 5 percent gain it had previously forecast, and said it was optimistic for 2018. Beiersdorf’s organic sales, excluding exchange rate effects as well as the impact of acquisitions and divestments, rose to 7.1 billion euros ($8.5 billion), up from 6.8 billion a year earlier, the German consumer goods maker said on Monday.

The Hamburg-based company cited particular strength at its consumer segment - which includes brands like Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast, and La Prairie - and its adhesives unit Tesa.

Beiersdorf has performed strongly against rivals Unilever, the maker of Dove products, and Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser.

“While the global markets are expected to remain volatile and challenging, we have good reason to be cautiously optimistic as we start into 2018,” said Chief Executive Officer Stefan Heidenreich.

RBC Capital Market said in a note to investors that sales surpassed its expectations.

Beiersdorf will announce final figures on March 1. ($1 = 0.8352 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Evans)